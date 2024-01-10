McBain hands Pine River their first Highland Conference loss

PINE RIVER - The McBain Ramblers beat the Pine River Bucks 77-47 in Highland Conference action, both teams came into this one undefeated in the Highland Conference. The Ramblers held a 25-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and were able to cruise to victory. The Ramblers were led by Evan Haverkamp who had 25 points and Clayton Ingleright added 13, for the Bucks Eli Smith had a team-high 11 points.

McBain moves to 7-1 on the season and will take on Houghton Lake in their next game, Pine River falls to 8-2, they’ll take on Beal City in their next game.