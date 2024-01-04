Glen Lake girls pull past Kingsley in Northwest Conference play

KINGSLEY— Thursday night the Kingsley Stags girls basketball team hosted the Glen Lake Lakers in a Northwest Conference contest.

Both teams walked into the contest tied atop the conference, 2-0. But Thursday night, Glen Lake would take the road win 44-36 to move to 3-0 in the NW Conference, and 5-2 overall.

Kingsley’s record would drop to 2-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall.

The Stags will host again next Tuesday night when they welcome in the Frankfort Panthers. As for the Lakers, they’ll play host to Leland.

