Glen Lake girls pull past Kingsley in Northwest Conference play

Kennedy Broadwell
01/04/2024 10:55 PM EST

KINGSLEY— Thursday night the Kingsley Stags girls basketball team hosted the Glen Lake Lakers in a Northwest Conference contest.

Both teams walked into the contest tied atop the conference, 2-0. But Thursday night, Glen Lake would take the road win 44-36 to move to 3-0 in the NW Conference, and 5-2 overall.

Kingsley’s record would drop to 2-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall.

The Stags will host again next Tuesday night when they welcome in the Frankfort Panthers. As for the Lakers, they’ll play host to Leland.

Watch the highlights above!

