Mancelona hands East Jordan girls their first loss of the season

MANCELONA - The Mancelona Ironmen used a stifling defensive effort in the first half to build a lead that they were able to hold onto, handing visiting East Jordan its first loss of the season, 43-26.

Mancelona was able to hold the Red Devils to just one made field goal in the first half, and nine total points, carrying a 27-9 advantage into the locker room at the half.

Ella Schram led the Ironmen with 15 points with Ella Jones adding 10.

June Kirkpatrick paced the Red Devil offense with 13 points.

Mancelona (4-2) will return to Ski Valley Conference play on Friday night, when they travel to take on Gaylord St. Mary. East Jordan (3-1) will play their first Lake Michigan Conference contest of the season, on the road at Traverse City St. Francis on Friday evening.