PINE RIVER - The Pine River Bucks beat the Evart Wildcats 64-47 in a highland conference matchup. It was both teams first game of 2024. The Bucks led by 10 points at half and were able to get the win.

Pine River improves to 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in the Highland Conference, they’ll take on Manton in their next game. Evart drops to 2-4 and they’ll take on McBain in their next matchup.