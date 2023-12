CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings beat the Petoskey Northmen in a Big North Conference matchup on Thursday night, 58-43. Cadillac was led by Charlie Howell who had a game high 27 points and Kyle McGowan added 16, for Petoskey their leading scorer was Brandon Kingelsmith with 9 points.

Cadillac now moves to 6-0 on the year and they’ll take on Alpena in their first game after the break, Petoskey fall to 4-3 and their next game will be against Grand Haven.