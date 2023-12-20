Cadillac blanks Gaylord for first Big North win

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings scored their first Big North Conference win of the season, topping visiting Gaylord 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Gabe Outman scored twice and added an assist for the Vikings. Keanan Foster tallied a goal and an assist. Blake Seelye recorded the other Viking goal. Cadillac also got assists from Kadin Hawkins (2), Mitchell House, Cadyn Rossell, Zachary Beckhardt and Devin Garner.

The Vikings out-shot the Blue Devils 51-13 in the contest.

Nicholas Brandsma earned the shutout victory in net for Cadillac. Finn Kelly stopped 47 of 51 shots for Gaylord.

Cadillac (4-7, 1-4 BNC) is off until the new year, when they will play host to Traverse City Central on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Gaylord (3-8, 0-4 BNC) will be in action next on Friday, Jan. 5 on the road against Saginaw Swan Valley.