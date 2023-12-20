“A dream come true,” Gaylord Linebacker Brady Pretzlaff signs to play football at Michigan State

GAYLORD - Gaylord standout linebacker Brady Pretzlaff will be heading to East Lansing to play football for the Michigan State Spartans after signing his national letter of intent today. Pretzlaff has been committed to Minnesota before decommitting last week and signing to play for the Spartans. In his past two seasons with the Blue Devils he totaled 241 tackles (31 for loss), 13 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Michigan State hired former Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi earlier this month, and Pretzlaff said that was a big part of the reason why he chose to be a Spartan.

“I had a great relationship with him (Coach Rossi) And I think we’re gonna be able to do great things in Michigan State So that’s really what it boiled down to.” Pretzlaff said.

Advertisement

He also knew that staying in the state of Michigan and playing for the Spartans has the opportunity to be special.

“I couldn’t be more excited. Being a Michigan kid, watching the Spartans play, like, every weekend, you know, they’re always on, so it’s the kind of stuff you really dream about, playing for your, home state school. They’re historically a really good program. So, you know, to have the opportunity to play for them, I mean, it really is just a dream come true at the end of the day.” Said Pretzlaff.

Pretzlaff will be enrolling at Michigan State in January.



