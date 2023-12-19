Benzie Central’s record setting cross country runner, Hunter Jones, has jersey retired

BENZONIA - On Tuesday night prior to the boys’ basketball game against Buckley, the Huskies honored former cross-country star and current Wake Forest runner Hunter Jones by retiring a jersey. Hunter Jones set numerous record the Huskies in both track and cross-country, including the 800-, 1600- and 3200-Meter races. He was an MHSAA state champion in every year at Benzie.

Hunter Jones was also the Gatorade cross country runner of the year in 2023, Adidas indoor national champion in the 5000-meter race in 2020, Nike cross country all American in 2023, Nike indoor national champion in the 3200-meter race in 2023, and the Detroit Athletic Club Male athlete of the Year in 2023. Along with many, many more accomplishments.

For Jones he was honored to have the opportunity to have his jersey retired.

“I’m thankful for the community around me, that they are able to do this for me, it just means a lot.” Said Jones. “I’ve never heard of any cross country runner have their jersey put up. So, I feel very blessed and it’s just it’s crazy to think that, like that part of my life is like over now, but it’s also really exciting that, they’re able to do all that for me.” Jones added.

Just a few months ago at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Virginia, Jones was the 4th highest placing true freshman.







