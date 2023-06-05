Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones Named Detroit Athletic Club Male Athlete of the Year

DETROIT - Benzie Central senior cross country and track and field standout Hunter Jones has been named the 2023 Detroit Athletic Club High School Male Athlete of the Year for the state of Michigan.

The award was announced at a ceremony in Detroit on Monday night.

Winning the award caps off quite a three-day stretch for Jones, who won three individual state championships at the MHSAA Div. 3 State Championship meet in Kent City on Saturday. His victories in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m runs helped guide the Huskies to their first ever boys team state title as well. As if that wasn’t enough of a whirlwind weekend, Jones also graduated from high school on Sunday.

Advertisement

“It’s been a very hectic three days but I feel very proud and I’m just happy for what I’ve accomplished so far and just can’t wait to see what’s next,” Jones said.

Jones’ remarkable high school career included 10 MHSAA individual state titles between cross country and track.

He is one of the premier runners in the country will continue his athletic career at Wake Forest next year.