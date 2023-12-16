CMU women's basketball head coach Kristin Haynie returns 'home' for game against MSU

MOUNT PLEASANT― Sunday, Central Michigan Women’s basketball will see one of its oldest opponents– the Michigan State Spartans– for the 45th time.

The Spartans are currently on an eight-game win streak over the Chippewas.

But this year, CMU is heading into the Breslin Center with a former MSU great on their sideline.

“It’s always been home. It’s a special place. But now I’m on the other side of it. So I’m excited to just get there. And you know, give them our best shot,” Chippewas head women’s basketball coach Kristin Haynie said.

Haynie led Michigan State to the 2005 NCAA Championship, and was the first woman to record a triple-double in the tournament. She graduated eighth all-time in scoring at MSU.

Haynie began her coaching career in the MAC as an assistant for Eastern Michigan, after that, she worked under women’s basketball legend Sue Guevara at CMU. Helping the Chippewas become 2017 MAC champs. She also spent four seasons back at her alma mater, Michigan State, under Suzy Merchant.

“They’re always reaching out. Always supporting, I’m asking them questions. So they’re my mentors. I’ve taken a little bit of both of them to this program,” she said of her former head coaches.

Michigan State also has a new head coach on the sidelines this season in Robyn Fralick. She spent the past five years in the MAC coaching Bowling Green. And while Fralick is new to the Spartans, she’s no stranger to Haynie.

“Robyn and I actually played AAU together. So I grew up in Mason, she grew up in Okemos so we’ve known each other for a really long time. So yeah, I know her style of play, she wants to run. She wants to push, she wants to press. You know, she’s an up tempo coach. So we got to do a good job of taking care of the ball,” she said.

The Spartans are currently 7-2 on their season, and the Chippewas just 1-6. However, Haynie says the record doesn’t show their whole story.

“I’m really proud of them for being open, having growth mindset, and you know, they’ve just been locked in,” Haynie said. “So, I’m excited. I love coming to work every day. We’re continuing to get better.”

Tipoff is set for Sunday at 2 pm.