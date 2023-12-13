Manton beats Evart to move to 2-1 on the season

EVART - The Manton Rangers beat the Evart Wildcats in tightly contested Highland Conference matchup, winning 55-50. Manton had a 27-18 lead at halftime and was able to hold on for the victory. Jackson Schab led Manton in scoring with 17 points and Lincoln Hicks chipped in with 14. For Evart they were led in scoring by Noah Vanderlinde who had 19 points and Aidan Anderon dropped in 12.

Manton moves to 2-1 on the year, and will take on McBain Northern Michigan Christian in their next game. Evart falls to 2-3 and will play LeRoy Pine River in their next matchup.