Boyne City boys basketball beats Grayling for first win of the year

GRAYLING - The Boyne City Ramblers took on the Grayling Vikings in Lake Michigan Conference action on Friday, with the Ramblers getting their first win of the season, 68-55. The Ramblers led by four at the start of the second half and used a big fourth quarter to get the win.

Boyne’s Chase Stanek led all scorers with 19 points with Jaden Alger scoring 14 and Drew Neer adding 13. For Grayling Fletcher Quinlan led the way with 16 points and Ethan Kucharek added 10.

Boyne City is now 1-2 on the year and their next game will be against Harbor Springs, while Grayling falls to 2-2 and will take on Charlevoix in their next matchup.