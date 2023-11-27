Kingsley’s football head coach Tim Wooer inspired by past players throughout state title run

DETROIT— Following Kingsley’s 38-24 victory over the Almont Raiders in the division 6 state finals, Stags’ head coach Tim Wooer had an emotional post-game press conference.

During Saturday’s state final at ford field wooer sported a t-shirt with the last name “Hansen” on the back and “USA” on the front. Justin Hansen was Wooer’s former player and team captain.

Hansen went on to serve as a Marine and was killed in action in 2012.

When Hansen’s teammate and Wooer’s former quarterback called to tell him the unfortunate news, he was on the sidelines of a 7 on 7 scrimmage at Thirlby field.

“I wanted to make sure that he was always remembered, so he was here today, and he was remembered today,” Wooer said.

Next to him during the post-game presser was former Kingsley fullback Connor Schueller.

Schueller’s mom, Trina, had passed away due to COVID-19 complications in October of his senior year.

“There comes a time when your players teach you about life and Justin Hansen did that for sure, and so did Connor Schueller,” Wooer said in his closing comments.