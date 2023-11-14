Local northern Michigan all-conference Boys Soccer teams announced

Leland boys soccer team had three players selected to the Northwest Conference All-Conference 1st Team.

Below is a running compilation of all-conference teams announced by the various high school boys soccer leagues and conferences in our coverage area.

LAKE MICHIGAN CONFERENCE:

1ST TEAM - Charlie Baker, Harbor Springs; Amayo Mardeguez-Barrera, Boyne City; Scott Bush, Charlevoix; Carter Denoyer, Elk Rapids; Kayden Dueweke-Goznales, Kalkaska; Grant Dunham, Grayling; Mitchel Harrington, Grayling; Noah Hilley, Elk Rapids; Jayden Hresko, Elk Rapids; Henry Juneau, Harbor Springs; Cooper Moore, Elk Rapids; Ryan Novak, Harbor Springs; Ryan Perry, Kalkaska; Nash Van Sloten, Harbor Springs; Tripp Wagner, Kalkaska; Koa West, Elk Rapids

Advertisement

HONORABLE MENTION - Alex Barber, Elk Rapids; Jake Garrow, Elk Rapids; Sam Miller, Harbor Springs; Alex Moore, Grayling; Jordan Peters, Grayling; Cade Ponstein, Kalkaska; Greyson Rife, Harbor Springs; Peyton Scott, Charlevoix; Alex Smith, Elk Rapids; Jack Snyder, Boyne City; Dalton Timmer, Elk Rapids; Joe Warren, Harbor Springs; Adam Williams, Kalkaska

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE:

1ST TEAM - Korbin Bedford, Kingsley; Coy Breithaupt, Buckley; Nolan Bretzke, Benzie Central; Evan Chandler, Benzie Central; Dashel Courson, Suttons Bay; Sawyer Couturier, Leland; Augustin Creamer, Leland; Aaron Fraiser, Buckley; Juan Garcia, Suttons Bay; Sawyer Homa, Glen Lake; Emmet Jaquish, Benzie Central; Daniel Lint, Suttons Bay; Finn Mankowski, Suttons Bay; Shane Olmstead, Glen Lake; Whelan Sirrine, Leland; Jacob Switzer, Glen Lake; Tyler Unterbrink, Kingsley; Dominic Whetter, Suttons Bay

HONORABLE MENTION - Jimmy Alpi, Leland; Logan Defour, Leland; Ian Mitchell, Kingsley; Ollie O’Neill, Glen Lake; Isaac Svec, Buckley; Conner Wenkel, Benzie Central