SAULT STE. MARIE - On Senior Day today, the LSSU Lakers Volleyball team hosted the Michigan Tech Huskies at the Bud Cooper Gymnasium.

The Lakers took game one 25-19, lost game two 25-23, won game three 25-22, lost game four 25-18, and in the final set, 15-8

The Lakers end the regular season at 8-21 with the win.