KINGSLEY - The Kingsley Stags beat the Gladstone Braves 51-27 at Rodes field, as senior Eli Graves had four touchdowns. The Stags led from the start jumping out to an early 22-0 lead and they led 30-6 at the half.

In the second half of the game Grant Kolbusz recovered a fumble and almost ran it back all the way for a touchdown, getting stopped inside the ten. He would score a touchdown for the Stags on that drive.

Kingsley now advances to the state semifinal to take on Reed City.