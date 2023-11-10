Gaylord’s perfect season comes to an end in regional final

GRAND RAPIDS - The Gaylord Blue Devils’ perfect season came to a disappointing conclusion on Friday night, as they fell to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33-7 in a division three regional final.

The Rangers stifled the Blue Devils offense through the first three quarters of the contest, building a 19-0 lead at the half, and a 33-0 lead through three quarters of play.

Gaylord finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Riley Hush.

Advertisement

Forest Hills Central advances to face the winner of Saturday’s Parma Western-Zeeland West game in a division three state semifinal next week.

Gaylord sees their season come to an end with an 11-1 overall record.