BRIMLEY - The Newberry Indians beat the St. Ignace Saints 25-20, 29-27, 25-19, in the regional semifinal to claim a spot in the regional final. The Indians will now take on Onaway on Thursday in the regional final with a spot in the state quarterfinals up for grabs.

For St. Ignace, their season comes to an end with an 8-9-2 record.