SAULT STE. MARIE - The Kingsford Flivvers beat the Boyne City Ramblers in regional semifinal volleyball action Tuesday evening. The set scores were 25-19, 25-18, 26-24, as Kingsford gets the sweep and advance to the regional final against Ludington on Thursday.

For Boyne City their season will come to an end with a 33-10-2 record and a district title.