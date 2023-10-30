Rudyard and Newberry sweep their way to district semifinals

PICKFORD - The Rudyard Bulldogs and Newberry Indians opened up division four volleyball postseason play by scoring sweeps on the floor at Pickford on Monday night.

In the first match of the evening, the Bulldogs topped the host Panthers, taking the first set 25-18, the second set 25-11, and battling off a hard-fought comeback effort by Pickford to take the third set 25-23.

Rudyard (18-11-3) advances to meet Brimley in a district semifinal at Pickford at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

In the second half of the doubleheader at Pickford, Newberry showed consistency in sweeping Maplewood Baptist by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-16.

The Indians will now take on Engadine in the other district semifinal at Pickford on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.