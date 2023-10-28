GAME OF THE WEEK: Ogemaw Heights overcomes three-score deficit to top Gladwin in district semifinals

WEST BRANCH— Friday night, the Ogemaw Heights Falcons hosted the 7-2 Gladwin Flying G’s in a Division 5 district semifinal and came out on top 28-23.

The Falcons went into the game on an eight-game winning streak, their lone loss in the regular season to none other than the Flying G’s in week one.

Not only was it a rematch of their season opener, but it was a rematch of the following season’s district semifinals, when Gladwin came out on top, ending the Falcons’ season, and going on to win the Division 5 state championship.

Friday night looked as if it were going to be a similar story.

The Flying G’s kicked off scoring in the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Donald Corlew III, 7-0.

In the second quarter, they’d nab two more. Jhace Massey with a 79-yard touchdown reception and Preston Willert with a 24-yard rushing touchdown, going up 21-0 with ease.

With 2:21 to play in the first half, the Falcons would show their first sign of life when Karter Schmitt made a 21-yard run to the endzone. Not even a minute of play later, he’d be in the endzone again, and the Falcons would head into halftime down just one score.

Early in the third quarter, the Falcons would tie things up at 21, and they’d score once more at the beginning of the fourth.

In the final play of the game, the Flying G’s recorded a safety, for the final score of 28-23 Ogemaw Heights.

Watch above for full highlights and postgame sound with Falcons’ head coach Chad Miller!

The Falcons will go on to face the winner of Saturday’s Kingsford-Howard City Tri County game.



