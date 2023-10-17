Eighteen local teams land in the week eight high school football state rankings

Heading into the final week of the high school football regular season, eighteen local teams earned votes in the latest Associated Press state football polls across the ten divisions of play.

Division 1

School - Record - Total Points

1. Belleville (5) (8-0) 50

2. Rockford (8-0) 45

3. Davison (8-0) 38

4. Saline (8-0) 35

5. Lake Orion (8-0) 31

6. Northville (8-0) 26

7. Southfield A&T (7-1) 15

8. West Bloomfield (6-2) 14

9. Detroit Cass Tech (6-2) 9

10. Utica Eisenhower (7-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Grandville 2. Westland John Glenn 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 1.

Division 2

School - Record - Total Points

1. Warren De La Salle (4) (6-2) 49

2. Caledonia (6-2) 43

3. Muskegon (6-2) 38

4. Byron Center (1) (7-1) 34

5. Birmingham Groves (6-2) 26

6. Portage Central (7-1) 20

7. Grosse Pointe South (7-1) 16

8. Saginaw Heritage (6-2) 12

9. Allen Park (7-1) 8

10. Detroit U-D Jesuit (7-1) 7

(tie) Muskegon Mona Shores (6-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Birmingham Seaholm 5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 3. Port Huron Northern 3. Gibraltar Carlson 1. East Lansing 1. Dexter 1. Milford 1.

Division 3

School - Record - Total Points

1. Mason (5) (8-0) 49

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-1) 44

3. Gaylord (8-0) 39

4. Walled Lake Western (7-1) 32

5. Mount Pleasant (7-1) 31

6. Parma Western (7-1) 22

7. Port Huron (7-1) 21

8. East Grand Rapids (6-2) 13

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (7-1) 7

(tie) Zeeland West (6-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Coopersville 5. DeWitt 5.

Division 4

School - Record - Total Points

1. Whitehall (5) (8-0) 50

2. Portland (8-0) 38

3. Paw Paw (8-0) 37

4. Chelsea (7-1) 35

5. Goodrich (7-1) 33

6. Grand Rapids South Christian (6-2) 23

7. Freeland (7-1) 18

8. Niles (7-1) 12

(tie) Croswell-Lexington (7-1) 12

10. Redford Union (7-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Lansing Sexton 4. Big Rapids 2. Carleton Airport 2.

Division 5

School - Record - Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3) (7-1) 48

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (2) (8-0) 47

3. Corunna (8-0) 39

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-0) 33

5. Frankenmuth (7-1) 31

6. Gladwin (7-1) 23

7. Belding (7-1) 17

8. Flint Hamady (7-0) 14

9. West Branch Ogemaw Heights (7-1) 13

10. Marine City (7-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Kingsford 3.

Division 6

School - Record - Total Points

1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (8-0) 50

2. Almont (8-0) 45

3. Negaunee (7-1) 38

4. Constantine (7-1) 36

5. Chesaning (7-1) 29

6. Ecorse (7-0) 22

7. Hart (7-1) 19

8. Kingsley (6-2) 16

9. Gladstone (6-2) 7

(tie) Clare (6-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Manistee 5. Detroit Edison 1.

Division 7

School - Record - Total Points

1. North Muskegon (2) (8-0) 37

2. Jackson Lumen Christi (2) (7-1) 36

3. Napoleon (8-0) 33

4. Millington (8-0) 29

5. Lawton (7-1) 23

6. Clinton (7-1) 20

7. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-1) 18

8. Charlevoix (7-1) 9

9. Menominee (6-2) 7

10. Montrose (6-2) 4

Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 1.

Division 8

School - Record - Total Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (3) (8-0) 39

2. Ithaca (1) (8-0) 34

3. Ubly (8-0) 32

4. Beal City (8-0) 25

5. Addison (8-0) 19

6. Iron Mountain (8-0) 17

7. New Lothrop (7-1) 15

8. White Pigeon (8-0) 13

9. Fowler (7-1) 12

10. Hudson (7-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Clarkston Everest Catholic 2. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1. Harbor Beach 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School - Record - Total Points

1. Pickford (3) (8-0) 47

(tie) Bridgman (2) (8-0) 47

3. Brown City (8-0) 38

4. Carson City-Crystal (8-0) 34

5. St. Ignace LaSalle (7-1) 28

6. Kingston (7-1) 16

7. Indian River-Inland Lakes (7-1) 15

8. Gobles (6-2) 13

9. Mendon (6-2) 11

10. Merrill (7-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Norway 5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 4. Lincoln-Alcona 3. Martin 3. Newberry 1.

Division 2 (8-player)

School - Record - Total Points

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (3) (8-0) 39

2. Marion (1) (7-0) 35

3. Climax-Scotts (8-0) 34

4. Posen (7-0) 25

5. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-1) 22

6. Portland St Patrick (7-1) 19

7. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (7-1) 15

8. Morrice (6-2) 11

9. Au Gres-Sims (7-1) 9

10. Pittsford (7-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Powers North Central 4. Bay City All Saints 1.



