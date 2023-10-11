Manton sweeps Pine River on Senior Night

MANTON - The Manton Rangers celebrated their seniors and their program’s history before Tuesday night’s match, and they celebrated a victory afterward, sweeping Highland conference rival Pine River, 3-0.

Manton took the first set 25-17. Pine River battled hard to even the match up in the second set, but the Rangers were able to pull out a 27-25 win. Manton then completed the sweep with a 25-18 decision in the third set.

Prior to the contest, the Rangers honored their three seniors: Morgan Shepler, Genna Alexander and Lauren Wilder. The school also inducted their first honorees into their new “Legends of the Court,” recognizing pivotal figures in Manton Volleyball history. The inaugural class of honorees included former coaches Mike and Carol Lehman along with standout players Kim Taylor Lutke and Kris Fisher.

“In Manton, we always try to remember important figures in our programs’ histories, and it helps to keep our community tied together,” said Manton head coach Nicole Helsel.

Mattie LaFreniere paced the Manton offense on Tuesday with 10 kills. Wilder and Shepler chipped in with seven kills apiece. Kelsey Harding had 15 assists, and Aubrey Hiller had 14.

Manton travels to Evart on Thursday night for another Highland Conference contest, while Pine River is also on the road in the conference on Thursday, paying a visit to Roscommon.