Traverse City Central sweeps home Tri-Meet from Ogemaw Heights and Big Rapids

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central Trojans swept a home tri-meet from visiting Ogemaw Heights and Big Rapids on Monday night.

The Trojans beat Ogemaw Heights in the first match of the evening, topping the Falcons 25-8 and 25-19.

Big Rapids took the court in the second match against Ogemaw Heights, and the Cardinals prevailed in a back-and-forth battle, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-11.

Advertisement

Traverse City Central then closed out the evening by defeating Big Rapids, 25-8 and 25-14.

Traverse City Central returns to Big North Conference play on Wednesday night, hosting Gaylord. Big Rapids travels to league rival Morley Stanwood on Tuesday night. Ogemaw Heights hosts Cheboygan on Thursday evening.