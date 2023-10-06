Clare’s Brookwood Athletic Complex gets new indoor turf field

CLARE - A new indoor turf field spanning 80 feet wide, and 120 feet long opened at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare. The Facility itself is just under 10,000 square feet in size and the turf field is a new edition thanks to 150 donors and about $810,000 in donations. Clare’s high school principal, Matt Forsberg is excited for the opportunity that it gives his school’s athletes.

“We’ve had all kinds of people that have been interested in the facility. So our primary purpose was baseball and softball. That was one of our biggest needs in the area, and so we kind of designed a lot of things for that. But our track and field athletes are gonna have the opportunity to use the facility. Our football team has had, you know, and we’ll have a chance to, to utilize the, the facility when it’s cold or when it’s really rainy, or they just wanna run through some plays. I certainly anticipate our, our soccer team, using it as well.” Said Forsberg.

Fundraising for the project started in March of 2022, with construction beginning on the first day of 2023. Forsberg says that for a small town like Clare a Facility like this is incredible. He also wanted to thank all of the donors, and local parent Aaron Grove, who contributed, “tremendous amounts to the project in construction management.”

The facility will have the opportunity to be used by all but will of course get first pick from Clare’s varsity teams.