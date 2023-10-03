Reed City forges tie atop the CSAA with win over Morley Stanwood

REED CITY - The Reed City Coyotes earned a hard-fought four-set victory over Division Three honorable mention Morley Stanwood on Tuesday night.

With the victory, the Coyotes moved into a tie for first place in the Central State Activities Association with the Mohawks and Kent City.

The Coyotes took the first set, 25-23 and the second set, 25-21.

Advertisement

Morley Stanwood battled back to force a fourth set with a 25-18 decision in the third set.

In a back-and-forth fourth set, Reed City triumphed in extra points, 26-24 to close out the match.

Reed City (16-3-3, 6-1 CSAA) hosts a quad-meet with Mason County Central, Kingsley and Benzie Central on Thursday, Oct. 5. Morley Stanwood hosts Big Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 10.