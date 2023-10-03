Big Rapids battles back to win five-set match over Grant

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals had to erase a pair of one-set deficits on their way to a 3-2 victory over Grant in a Central State Activities Association batter on Tuesday night.

The Tigers won the first set, 25-22, earning a point late in the set on an epic rally that lasted for more than a minute.

The Cardinals squared up the match with a 25-16 decision in the second set.

Grant earned another tight win in the third set, 25-23.

Big Rapids responded, taking the fourth set 25-20, and they carried that momentum into the decisive fifth set, taking the match with a 15-10 win.

“I’m proud of our girls for not giving up,” Big Rapids coach Emily Van Culin said. “Grant played a good game, and we hung in there with them, dug down deep, and got the job done.”

Big Rapids hosts Cedar Springs and Manton in a tri-meet on Thursday, Oct. 5. Grant travels to Sparta on Tuesday, Oct. 10.