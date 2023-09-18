Twenty local teams garner votes in latest high school football rankings

The Gladwin Flying G's are ranked third in the latest Division 5 State Football Rankings

Twenty local football teams earned votes in the latest Associated Press State Rankings. Below are the rankings in each of the ten divisions.

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Belleville (4) (4-0) 49

2. Rockford (1) (4-0) 45

3. Southfield A&T (4-0) 32

4. Saline (4-0) 31

5. Davison (4-0) 29

6. Lake Orion (4-0) 25

7. Macomb Dakota (4-0) 24

8. Northville (4-0) 16

9. West Bloomfield (3-1) 11

10. Hudsonville (4-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Detroit Cass Tech 4. Lapeer 2. Grand Ledge 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Caledonia (2) (3-1) 47

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (2-2) 43

3. Byron Center (2) (4-0) 38

4. Muskegon (2-2) 32

5. Allen Park (4-0) 25

(tie) Birmingham Groves (2-2) 25

7. Roseville (3-1) 18

(tie) Portage Northern (4-0) 18

9. White Lake Lakeland (3-1) 10

10. Warren Mott (3-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 3. Portage Central 3. Muskegon Mona Shores 2. Saginaw Heritage 2. St. Clair Shores Lakeview 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4) (4-0) 49

2. Mason (1) (4-0) 45

3. Walled Lake Western (4-0) 40

4. Zeeland West (4-0) 36

5. East Grand Rapids (4-0) 25

6. Parma Western (4-0) 24

7. Auburn Hills Avondale (4-0) 14

8. Battle Creek Harper Creek (4-0) 11

(tie) Gaylord (4-0) 11

10. Mount Pleasant (3-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Linden 5. Cadillac 3. Lowell 1. Detroit King 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Goodrich (3) (4-0) 47

2. Whitehall (2) (4-0) 44

3. Freeland (4-0) 38

4. Grand Rapids South Christian (3-1) 36

5. Croswell-Lexington (4-0) 24

6. Portland (4-0) 22

7. Paw Paw (4-0) 18

8. Adrian (4-0) 13

9. Chelsea (3-1) 10

(tie) Lansing Sexton (4-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 9. Detroit East English 3. Hamilton 1.

Division 5

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4) (4-0) 49

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1) (3-1) 42

3. Gladwin (4-0) 40

4. Corunna (4-0) 32

5. Flint Hamady (4-0) 27

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (4-0) 25

7. Frankenmuth (3-1) 22

8. Flat Rock (4-0) 17

9. Allegan (4-0) 10

10. Belding (3-1) 4

(tie) Detroit Denby (4-0) 4

Others receiving votes: Kingsford 2. Howard City Tri-County 1.

Division 6

School Record Total Points

1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (4-0) 50

2. Almont (4-0) 44

3. Manistee (4-0) 40

4. Negaunee (3-1) 29

5. Gladstone (3-1) 27

6. Kingsley (3-1) 24

7. Constantine (3-1) 21

8. Hart (4-0) 18

9. Detroit Edison (4-0) 8

(tie) Chesaning (3-1) 8

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Clare 2. Lansing Catholic 1.

Division 7

School Record Total Points

1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5) (4-0) 50

2. North Muskegon (4-0) 41

3. Menominee (4-0) 38

3. Millington (4-0) 38

5. Napoleon (4-0) 30

6. Montrose (4-0) 28

7. Lawton (3-1) 9

(tie) Clinton (3-1) 9

(tie) Grass Lake (4-0) 9

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-1) 8

(tie) Schoolcraft (3-1) 8

Others receiving votes: Manchester 3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 2. Blissfield 1. Sandusky 1.

Division 8

School Record Total Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (4-0) 49

2. Ithaca (1) (4-0) 41

3. Ubly (4-0) 30

4. Hudson (4-0) 27

(tie) Fowler (4-0) 27

6. Beal City (4-0) 24

7. Addison (4-0) 21

8. Iron Mountain (4-0) 17

9. Frankfort (4-0) 14

10. White Pigeon (4-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Saugatuck 9. Clarkston Everest Catholic 3. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1. East Jordan 1. Petersburg Summerfield 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Total Points

1. Bridgman (3) (4-0) 45

2. Gobles (2) (4-0) 39

3. Pickford (4-0) 35

4. Mendon (4-0) 34

5. St. Ignace LaSalle (4-0) 32

6. Brown City (4-0) 23

7. Carson City-Crystal (4-0) 22

8. Mayville (4-0) 11

9. Indian River-Inland Lakes (3-1) 10

10. Vermontville Maple Valley (4-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Rudyard 6. Norway 4. Martin 3. Merrill 2. Gaylord St. Mary 2.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (5) (4-0) 50

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-0) 42

3. Marion (3-0) 34

4. Climax-Scotts (4-0) 33

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (4-0) 32

6. Au Gres-Sims (4-0) 22

7. Posen (4-0) 15

8. Portland St Patrick (3-1) 11

9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (3-1) 10

10. Fulton-Middleton (4-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Morrice 6. Deckerville 5. Pittsford 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 1.