Twenty local teams garner votes in latest high school football rankings

Twenty local football teams earned votes in the latest Associated Press State Rankings. Below are the rankings in each of the ten divisions.
Division 1
School Record Total Points
1. Belleville (4) (4-0) 49
2. Rockford (1) (4-0) 45
3. Southfield A&T (4-0) 32
4. Saline (4-0) 31
5. Davison (4-0) 29
6. Lake Orion (4-0) 25
7. Macomb Dakota (4-0) 24
8. Northville (4-0) 16
9. West Bloomfield (3-1) 11
10. Hudsonville (4-0) 6
Others receiving votes: Detroit Cass Tech 4. Lapeer 2. Grand Ledge 1.
Division 2
School Record Total Points
1. Caledonia (2) (3-1) 47
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (2-2) 43
3. Byron Center (2) (4-0) 38
4. Muskegon (2-2) 32
5. Allen Park (4-0) 25
(tie) Birmingham Groves (2-2) 25
7. Roseville (3-1) 18
(tie) Portage Northern (4-0) 18
9. White Lake Lakeland (3-1) 10
10. Warren Mott (3-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 3. Portage Central 3. Muskegon Mona Shores 2. Saginaw Heritage 2. St. Clair Shores Lakeview 1.
Division 3
School Record Total Points
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4) (4-0) 49
2. Mason (1) (4-0) 45
3. Walled Lake Western (4-0) 40
4. Zeeland West (4-0) 36
5. East Grand Rapids (4-0) 25
6. Parma Western (4-0) 24
7. Auburn Hills Avondale (4-0) 14
8. Battle Creek Harper Creek (4-0) 11
(tie) Gaylord (4-0) 11
10. Mount Pleasant (3-1) 10
Others receiving votes: Linden 5. Cadillac 3. Lowell 1. Detroit King 1.
Division 4
School Record Total Points
1. Goodrich (3) (4-0) 47
2. Whitehall (2) (4-0) 44
3. Freeland (4-0) 38
4. Grand Rapids South Christian (3-1) 36
5. Croswell-Lexington (4-0) 24
6. Portland (4-0) 22
7. Paw Paw (4-0) 18
8. Adrian (4-0) 13
9. Chelsea (3-1) 10
(tie) Lansing Sexton (4-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 9. Detroit East English 3. Hamilton 1.
Division 5
School Record Total Points
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4) (4-0) 49
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1) (3-1) 42
3. Gladwin (4-0) 40
4. Corunna (4-0) 32
5. Flint Hamady (4-0) 27
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (4-0) 25
7. Frankenmuth (3-1) 22
8. Flat Rock (4-0) 17
9. Allegan (4-0) 10
10. Belding (3-1) 4
(tie) Detroit Denby (4-0) 4
Others receiving votes: Kingsford 2. Howard City Tri-County 1.
Division 6
School Record Total Points
1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (4-0) 50
2. Almont (4-0) 44
3. Manistee (4-0) 40
4. Negaunee (3-1) 29
5. Gladstone (3-1) 27
6. Kingsley (3-1) 24
7. Constantine (3-1) 21
8. Hart (4-0) 18
9. Detroit Edison (4-0) 8
(tie) Chesaning (3-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Clare 2. Lansing Catholic 1.
Division 7
School Record Total Points
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5) (4-0) 50
2. North Muskegon (4-0) 41
3. Menominee (4-0) 38
3. Millington (4-0) 38
5. Napoleon (4-0) 30
6. Montrose (4-0) 28
7. Lawton (3-1) 9
(tie) Clinton (3-1) 9
(tie) Grass Lake (4-0) 9
10. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-1) 8
(tie) Schoolcraft (3-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Manchester 3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 2. Blissfield 1. Sandusky 1.
Division 8
School Record Total Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (4-0) 49
2. Ithaca (1) (4-0) 41
3. Ubly (4-0) 30
4. Hudson (4-0) 27
(tie) Fowler (4-0) 27
6. Beal City (4-0) 24
7. Addison (4-0) 21
8. Iron Mountain (4-0) 17
9. Frankfort (4-0) 14
10. White Pigeon (4-0) 10
Others receiving votes: Saugatuck 9. Clarkston Everest Catholic 3. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1. East Jordan 1. Petersburg Summerfield 1.
Division 1 (8-player)
School Record Total Points
1. Bridgman (3) (4-0) 45
2. Gobles (2) (4-0) 39
3. Pickford (4-0) 35
4. Mendon (4-0) 34
5. St. Ignace LaSalle (4-0) 32
6. Brown City (4-0) 23
7. Carson City-Crystal (4-0) 22
8. Mayville (4-0) 11
9. Indian River-Inland Lakes (3-1) 10
10. Vermontville Maple Valley (4-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Rudyard 6. Norway 4. Martin 3. Merrill 2. Gaylord St. Mary 2.
Division 2 (8-player)
School Record Total Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (4-0) 50
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-0) 42
3. Marion (3-0) 34
4. Climax-Scotts (4-0) 33
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (4-0) 32
6. Au Gres-Sims (4-0) 22
7. Posen (4-0) 15
8. Portland St Patrick (3-1) 11
9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (3-1) 10
10. Fulton-Middleton (4-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Morrice 6. Deckerville 5. Pittsford 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 1.