Elk Rapids beats Kalkaska to take sole possession of first place in the Lake Michigan Conference

KALKASKA- The Elk Rapids Elks beat the Kalkaska Blazers 2-1 on Thursday night in a Lake Michigan Conference matchup.

It was a scoreless first half, but Elk Rapids opened the scoring early in the second half as Alex Smith crossed the ball into Tyler Standfest who headed it home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Just a few minutes later the Blazers would equalize as Jose Saez long distance shot went in tying the game up at 1. Elk Rapids would score late in the game to walk away with the victory.

Elk Rapids moves to 10-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the conference, their next game will be against Charlevoix on the 18th. For Kalkaska, they fall to 5-2-2 and 2-1-1 in the conference, their next game will be against Traverse City Homeschool on the 16th.