Siegert’s hat trick leads Gladwin to victory over Clare

GLADWIN - Treyton Siegert scored three goals to lead the Gladwin Flying G’s to 5-2 Northern Michigan Soccer League win over Clare on a rainy Monday evening.

Caleb Palmreuter scored a goal and added two assists for the Flying G’s. Isaac Wheeler notched the other Gladwin goal.

Clare actually got on the scoreboard first, on a shot by Brogan Russell off of an assist by Charlie Jenkins.

It would stay 1-0 Pioneers until midway through the first half, when Palmreuter played a nice slip pass through the defense to Siegert, who buried the ball in the back of the net to tie the game up.

It stayed tied at one into the second half, when Siegert hit a shot from distance that sailed beyond the arms of the diving Pioneer keeper for the go-ahead goal. Moments later, Wheeler scored to make it a 3-1 contest.

Clare would get back into the game when Jeffrey Schafer earned a penalty kick. His initial shot was stopped, but he scored on the rebound to pull the Pioneers within a goal with 25 minutes to play.

Siegert scored his final goal of the night on a penalty kick with just under 8 minutes to play, and Palmreuter capped off the scoring with a goal a minute and a half later.

Seth Mead earned the victory in net for the Flying G’s.

Gladwin (10-1, 8-0 NMSL) travels to Cheboygan on Wednesday afternoon. Clare (5-4-1, 4-2-1 NMSL) returns home to play on Wednesday night.