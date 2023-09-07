Charlevoix tops Boyne City for conference win

CHARLEVOIX - Peyton Scott put the Charlevoix Rayders on the board with a beautiful first half goal as part of a 3-1 victory over Boyne City on Thursday night.

Scott’s goal was the only tally of the first half, despite both teams having a handful of scoring opportunities.

Charlevoix doubled their lead early in the second half before Boyne City responded to cut it back to a 1-goal game on a goal by Maddox Rykse. The Rayders notched an insurance goal late in the second half for the final tally.

Braylen Phillips earned the victory in net for the Rayders.

Charlevoix (3-2-1, 1-1 Lake Michigan Conference) travels to Kalkaska on Monday, September 11th. Boyne City (3-4, 0-2 LMC) hosts Cheboygan on Saturday morning.