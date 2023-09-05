Onekama sweeps non-conference match at Mason County Eastern

CUSTER - The Onekama Portagers swept a non-conference match from Mason County Eastern on Tuesday night.

The Portagers overcame some early jitters in set one to top the Cardinals, 25-13.

They then carried that momentum into the second set, winning 25-14 before closing out the match with a 25-12 win in set three.

For the Cardinals, Miley Kessel had three aces and two assists, and Ashley Willoughby had three digs and three kills.

Onekama returns home on Thursday night to take on top-ranked Leland in their Northwest Conference opener. Mason County Eastern hosts Walkerville in their first contest in the West Michigan D League on Monday, September 11th.