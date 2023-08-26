Gladwin outlasts Ogemaw Heights in 2023 home opener

GLADWIN-- Gladwin hosted Ogemaw Heights in their home opener.

It was a tight battle through the first half, but the Flying G’s pulled away in the second to beat the Falcons 42-28.

WR Donald Corlew III had a great performance, punching in three touchdowns and throwing for another.

Advertisement

The defending state champs will host again next week, welcoming in Harrison on Thursday.

Watch the video above for our Game of the Week coverage: full game highlights and a post-game interview with Donald Corlew III and quarterback Colton Pfenninger.



