Northern Michigan cowboys and cowgirls perform well during Otsego County Fair's Rodeo Day

GAYLORD-- The stands were filled on Wednesday night for the Otsego County Fair Rodeo.

McBain’s Blayn Hughston had a qualifying bareback ride for 83 points, keeping him ranked first in the Midstates Rodeo standings. He is also nearing the top of the ranks for their All-Around Cowboy title.

The full standings are here.

