Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart volleyball sweeps Tri-Meet from local rivals

MOUNT PLEASANT - The defending Division 4 Volleyball State Champion Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish earned a couple of hard-fought three set victories over local rivals Beal City and Clare in a Tri-Meet on Wednesday evening.

The Irish began their night falling behind Beal City in the first match. The Aggies took set one, 25-16. Sacred Heart responded by jumping out to a big lead in the second set, and they held off a late Aggie rally to even the match up with a 25-19 set two decision. The Irish then carried the momentum into the third set, taking it, 15-12.

In the second match of the night, the Aggies stayed on the floor, and again won the first set over Clare, 25-20. The Pioneers kept things alive by battling back to take the second set, 25-23. In a back-and-forth third set, Beal City was able to pull out the 15-13 set three win to take the match, 2-1.

In the third match, Sacred Heart returned to the floor, and quickly took the first set from Clare, 25-17. The Pioneers once again responded extending the match to a third set with a 25-18 triumph in the second. The Irish jumped out to a quick lead in the third set, and they were able to hold off the Pioneers to claim the set, 15-12, and take the match, 2-1.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, the preseason top-ranked team in division four, will host their own tournament this weekend. Beal City will return home to host Gladwin on Wednesday, August 30th. Clare is next in action when they host Farwell on Wednesday, September 6th.