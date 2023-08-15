Engadine looks for an improved 2023 football season in Charles Fosdick’s 2nd season as head coach

ENGADINE- The Engadine Eagles are optimistic about their 2023 campaign with Charles Fosdick at the helm for his 2nd year. Last year Engadine went 2-6, but this year they return a lot of familiar faces and experience. Head Coach Charles Fosdick is excited for what the new season will hold.

“I think we’re just trying to get better every day, and we’re gonna continue to just take, uh, one game at a time and just try to build a. Off of what we finished with last season, um, I think the players are a lot more excited about this season, knowing that they had a couple wins underneath of them. And see what we can do this year.” Said Fosdick.

One of the returning players for the Eagles, starting quarterback and linebacker Pearson McKeage, says that motivation could be the key.

“I just tell ‘em we gotta work hard. That’s all it boils down to is putting in the hard work at practice to get the, you know, the results at the game. If we put in the work and stay motivated here, should be, have a good shot at winning.” Said Mckeage

The Engadine Eagles will begin their season on August 25th at home against Rapid River.







