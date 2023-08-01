Kelpin opens up 5-shot lead at Tournament of Champions

BOYNE FALLS - Just like on day one, an early bogey seems to have only spurred Barrett Kelpin on to fantastic golf, as he carded the round of the day on the Alpine Course at Boyne Mountain on Tuesday, firing an 8-under-par 64 to jump to -13 for the tournament and take a 5-shot lead.

Kelpin, who started the day tied for the lead with Otto Black at -5, bogeyed the third hole, but he quickly rebounded, starting a 4-hole stretch with an eagle on the fifth, followed by birdies on sixth, seventh and eighth holes to move to 9-under.

He then recorded birdies on four of his final five holes coming in to open up his commanding lead heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Kelpin previously won the Tournament of Champions in 2015.

Black started slowly, sitting 2-over through his first eight holes, but he finished strong, with six birdies and just one bogey over his final 10 holes to card a 3-under par round of 69 to sit alone in second place at -8.

Brett White and Evan Bowser each turned in 6-under-par rounds of 66 on Tuesday. White, the defending Tournament of Champions winner, sits alone in third place at -7. Bowser is tied with three other golfers at 6-under par for the tournament.

The cut line fell at +6 for the tournament, with the top 74 players earning a tee time for Wednesday’s final round.

The leaders will tee off on the Alpine Course at 9:48 Wednesday morning.