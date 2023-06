Thirty-three local girls soccer players named to All-State Teams

Lauren Bingham was one of three local first team all-state selections in girls soccer

After the conclusion of the girls’ soccer state finals this weekend, All-State Teams were announced in all four divisions.

Northern Michigan was represented by 33 athletes from 19 different schools. Below is a list of the All-State Girls Soccer Team selections.

DIVISION ONE

No local selections

DIVISION TWO

Second Team - Isabel Strubel, midfielder, Mt. Pleasant

Honorable Mention - Claire Gorno, forward, Gaylord

Honorable Mention - Grace Mease, forward, Mt. Pleasant

Honorable Mention - Kate Farley, midfielder, Petoskey

DIVISION THREE

First Team - Lauren Bingham, forward, Elk Rapids

First Team - Kendall Standfest, midfielder, Elk Rapids

Second Team - Julia Waltz, midfielder, Big Rapids

Second Team - Jorja Jenema, goalkeeper, Elk Rapids

Second Team - Grace Painter, forward, Newaygo

Third Team - Braydin Noble, midfielder, Boyne City

Third Team - Kenzie Burt, forward, Cheboygan

Third Team - Allison Johnson, forward, Tri-County

Honorable Mention - Maggi McHugh, goalkeeper, Boyne City

Honorable Mention - Elly Day, midfielder, Boyne City

Honorable Mention - Teresa Vance, defender, Big Rapids

Honorable Mention - Kyra Couch, forward, Big Rapids

Honorable Mention - Ally Plum, defender, Elk Rapids

Honorable Mention - Pipre Meteer, midfielder, Elk Rapids

Honorable Mention - Sofia Briggs, defender, Newaygo

Honorable Mention - Carly Carlson, forward, Reed City

Honorable Mention - Sidney Peters, midfielder, Traverse City St. Francis

DIVISION FOUR

First Team - Jada VanNoord, midfielder, McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Second Team - Mikayla Sharrow, forward, Charlevoix

Second Team - Ruby Hogan, midfielder, Glen Lake

Third Team - Grace Thorpe, forward, Harbor Springs

Third Team - Paige Ebels, midfielder, McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Honorable Mention - Gemma Lerchen, forward, Glen Lake

Honorable Mention - Hailey Fisher, goalkeeper, Harbor Springs

Honorable Mention - Olivia Davidson, forward, Lakeview

Honorable Mention - Willa Murray, forward, Leland

Honorable Mention - Aria Cucinella, forward, McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Honorable Mention - Kendall Zaverl, forward, Shelby

Honorable Mention - Amanda Tarsa, defender, Suttons Bay