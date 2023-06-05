Traverse City Tritons Rowing Student Athletes Recognized Nationally

The Traverse City Tritons Rowing team just finished the state finals and competing in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Championship Regatta in Tennessee.

Here to tell us more about competitive rowing at the high school level is Ainsley Bielman, Jack Potgieter, and coach Chris Bott.

Traverse City West Senior High School (TCAPS) athlete Ainsley Bielman took 5th in the nation in the Women’s Varsity Single and was only 6 seconds away from third. She is a Junior at West, a member of the National Honors Society, National German Honors Society, Honor roll, Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor, Student Global Ambassador, Member of the Traverse City West Chorale Aires and secretary of her high school choir council.

Traverse City Central High School (TCAPS) athlete Jack Potgieter took 5th in the nation in the Men’s Varsity Single and was only 0.8 seconds away from third. He is a sophomore at Central, a member of the National Honors Society, SCI-MA-TECH, Orchestra, all honors, and captain of the Central basketball team.