Big Rapids Advances to District Championship With Win Over Reed City

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals advanced to the District 46 championship game with a 7-0 semifinal victory over rival Reed City on Wednesday night.

It was the third shutout win for Big Rapids over Reed City this season.

The Cardinals jumped out a lead early in the first half on Wednesday. Teresa Vance scored less than ten minutes into the contest, one of her two first half goals. Hadley Fox and Julia Waltz also scored for Big Rapids in the first half, as they built a 4-0 lead.

With the win, Big Rapids (12-10) will host league rival Tri-County (15-3-1) in the district championship game on Friday at 6:00 p.m. The Cardinals fell to the Vikings twice during the regular season.