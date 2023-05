BIG RAPIDS - The Ogemaw Heights Falcons soared past the Cadillac Vikings 15-0 in four innings on Tuesday night to advance to the district semifinals.

Ogemaw Heights scored multiple runs in every inning en route to the victory.

The Falcons improve to 23-14 on the season and will face Gladwin in the district semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Big Rapids. Big Rapids will face Ludington in the other district semifinal with the winners to play for the district championship on Saturday at 2 p.m.