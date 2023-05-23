Big Rapids Softball Completes Unbeaten Run Through CSAA

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals wrapped up an unblemished run through the CSAA softball conference for 2023 by sweeping a pair of games from Newaygo on Tuesday, 7-3 and 6-4.

Game one saw the Cardinals strike for five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-1 lead that they would not relinquish, adding insurance runs in the third and sixth innings.

Between games, Big Rapids honored their seniors; Leila Valentine, Hanna Smith, Josie Cornell, Mackenzie Ososki & Rylie Haist.

In the second game, the Cardinals again jumped out to a quick lead, rallying for three runs with two outs in the first inning. They built the lead to 6-1 with a pair of runs in the second, and another in the fourth. In the sixth, Newaygo scored three runs to pull within two, but they could not close the gap any further, as Haist come on to pitch the seventh inning and close out the victory for Big Rapids.

Big Rapids (30-4, 20-0 CSAA) hosts Traverse City West on Thursday. Newaygo (21-12-2, 14-5-1 CSAA) hosts Fruitport on Tuesday, May 30th in a tune up before district play begins.