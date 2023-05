MARION - The Marion baseball team earned two big conference wins over Mesick on Thursday night, defeating the Bulldogs 11-0 in five innings in game one and 10-1 in game two.

With the victories, Marion improves to 9-1 on the season while Mesick falls to 7-5.

The Eagles return to action at McBain on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Mesick will turn right around and play a home game against Manton on Friday at 4:30 p.m.