Clare Earns 1-0 League Win Over Shepherd

CLARE - Kaydence Pung’s goal midway through the second half was enough to lift the Clare Pioneers to a 1-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory over visiting Shepherd on Tuesday night.

On a race for the ball at the edge of the box, Clare’s Morgan Krzyzanowski was able to get her foot on the ball after it bounced off of the Shepherd keeper, and she passed it across to Pung, who put it into the back of the open net.

The BlueJays had a number of good scoring chances in the first half of the game, but they could not get one past Clare’s Izzy Jones.

Shepherd’s Gracelyn Palomino had a breakaway opportunity in the final moments of the game, but her attempt to tie the game by shooting for the near post was stymied by Jones, preserving the win.

Clare (6-5-1, 6-2 NMSL) will host conference-leading McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Friday, while Shepherd (4-7, 3-5 NMSL) travels to Cheboygan on Friday.