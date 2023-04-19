Ogemaw Heights’ Jack Guoan to Continue Rodeo Career at Dodge City Community College

Jack Guoan will be heading to Dodge City, Kansas to pursue rodeo in both steer wrestling and team roping for Dodge City Community College.

In 2022, he was named the MidState Rodeo Association’s Rookie of the Year. What makes his signing all the more impressive is that Guoan is a busy kid, who really hasn’t had too much time to commit to rodeo.

“I work four days a week and every other weekend. And then on the weekends I don’t work. It’s either a rodeo or practice and then sometimes I’m able to fit in a practice on Thursdays when I don’t work,” the senior said.

And he’s not practicing in his own backyard, he’s going all the way to Lennon to train with family-friend Charlie Griffin, the same man who taught his dad to steer wrestle when he was on the rodeo team at Michigan State.

Speaking of family and friends, Guoan will have a handful of them with him in Kansas. His team roping horse, Foxy, and his steer wrestling horse, Taco, are making the trek. Plus, he’ll be reunited with a familiar friend.

“My old roping partner from his senior year and my junior year. So, it’ll be just like getting back into that groove with him,” he said.

Guoan plans to study welding and hopefully jump start a professional rodeo career.

“I’ll pursue that as long as I can, and, or until I feel like I’ve reached a good stopping point. And then after that, I might end up working welding jobs while I’m competing, just to support it. But yeah, after I’m done with that I hope to start welding full time and hopefully, eventually open up my own shop,” he said.

Guoan is currently looking for sponsors for the 2023 rodeo season. These sponsors help him travel all over the state of Michigan, and hopefully to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. If interested in sponsoring Guoan’s 2023 rodeo journey, call 989-513-2212.