Central Michigan Shows No Mercy En Route to 23-13 Victory over Northwood

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel hosted Northwood, the baseball program he coached for prior to CMU, and served them a loss in high-scoring fashion 23-13.

The Chippewas were looking to keep their 4-game winning streak alive, so they started with a three-run home run from Garrett Navarra in the first inning.

The Timberwolves matched that energy, managing to take the lead 4-3 in the second inning and then 10-7 in the third.

In the bottom of the third, Robby Morgan raked a 401-foot two-run home run to make it his sixth of the season and put the Chips in front. Danny Wuestenfeld extended the lead with a knock to deep center for a three RBI double.

The confidence from CMU continued as they went on to score 11 more runs in 6 innings to take win no. 5 in their six game homestand, which will come to an end after Wednesday’s matchup against Madonna at 1 p.m.



