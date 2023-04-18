Big Rapids Softball Remains Unbeaten With Sweep of Shepherd

SHEPHERD - The Big Rapids Cardinals ran their record to 6-0 on the season with a pair of victories over Shepherd, 12-3 and 10-3 on Tuesday.

In the first game, the Cardinals would jump out to an early lead, and held on for the win.

In game two, Big Rapids built a 4-1 lead through the top of the third inning. In the bottom half of the third, Shepherd’s Adria Reed launched a 2-run home run that pulled the Blue Jays within a run. From there, it was all Big Rapids. The Cardinals scored in six of the seven innings, including a 3-run fifth inning.

Big Rapids travels to White Cloud to close out their week on Friday, while Shepherd will look to bounce back at home against Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.