Michigan D2 Girls All-State Teams Named; Dearborn Divine’s Blair Wins Player of Year

The 2023 Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Kennedy Blair, Dearborn Divine Child

First Team

Megan McCalla, Chelsea, Sr. Leila Wells, Chelsea, Jr. Vanessa Rodriguez, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Fr. Anna Richards, Lansing Catholic, Jr. Kennedy Blair, Dearborn Divine Child, Sr. Cadence Dykstra, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Sr. Riley Abney, Ortonville Brandon, Jr. Macey Fegan, Standish-Sterling, Sr. Lexi Boyke, Frankenmuth, Sr. Desrae Kyles, Benton Harbor, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Kacee Reid, Lansing Catholic

Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

Alli Zajac, Tecumseh, Soph. Leah Richards, Lansing Catholic, Jr. Elisha Dykstra, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Soph. Kendyl Smith, Lake Fenton, Fr. Avery Wolters, Marysville, Jr.

Coach JuWan Shakespear, Warren Fitzgerald

___

Voting panel

Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.