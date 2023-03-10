Cadillac Hands Hart First Loss of Season to Earn District Title

BIG RAPIDS - The Cadillac Vikings used an impressive defensive effort to stifle Hart, winning 56-32 to claim a Division 2 District Championship on Friday night.

The Vikings raced out to a 36-22 lead at halftime.

Cadillac held potent Pirate senior Parker Hovey to just 14 points on the night. Hovey fouled out of the game early in the fourth quarter.

Eli Main scored 16 points to lead the way for the Vikings, Jaden Montague and Charlie Howell each chipped in with 14-point efforts.

Cadillac advances to regionals, where they’ll meet a second straight unbeaten opponent, Standish-Sterling, at Clare High School on Monday night.