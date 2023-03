ST. IGNACE - The St. Ignace Saints earned a 72-67 victory over Harbor Springs in a Div. 3 District Semifinal on Wednesday night.

Harbor Springs led 31-29 at the half but a strong second half propelled the Saints into the district title game.

The Saints advance to face Charlevoix/Elk Rapids in the district championship on Friday night at 6 p.m.

Harbor Springs finishes its season with a 13-11 overall record.